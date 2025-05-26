Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,442 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.