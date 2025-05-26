GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $415,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $244.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

