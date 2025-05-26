Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

