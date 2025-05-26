Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

