Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

