Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

APH opened at $85.64 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

