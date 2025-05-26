UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,519,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,218 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $38,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,779 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.09 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

