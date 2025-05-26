UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 46,994 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $55,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

