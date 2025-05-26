Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139,118 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,365 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,032,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $63.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.