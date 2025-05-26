Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

