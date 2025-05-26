Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avista by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

