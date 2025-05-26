UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $49.22 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,492.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.15, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

