UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 53,061 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,061 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aspen Technology worth $49,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,755,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 661,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,721,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,164,000 after buying an additional 396,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $70,813,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

