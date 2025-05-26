Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,652 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

