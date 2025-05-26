Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 179 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,855,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 122,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $463.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

