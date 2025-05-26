UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $39,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ingredion Price Performance
Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.
Ingredion Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
