UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $46.62 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $46,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 434.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EWBC opened at $90.33 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,478 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

