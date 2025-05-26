Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,491,000. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 759,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

