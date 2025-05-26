Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,440 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

