3,262 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

