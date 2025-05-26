UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,831 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.47% of Globe Life worth $43,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $119.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

