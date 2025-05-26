20,168 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Purchased by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

