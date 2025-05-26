Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,611 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $75.73 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

