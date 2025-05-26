2,873 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $227.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average of $226.62.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.