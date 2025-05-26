Armis Advisers LLC Invests $738,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Armis Advisers LLC owned 0.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 92,124 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

