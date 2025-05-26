Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.1%

PMAR opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $602.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

