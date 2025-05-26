B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,367 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,367 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

