Armis Advisers LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DSI opened at $109.03 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

