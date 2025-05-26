Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after buying an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

