Armis Advisers LLC Invests $603,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,529 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

