Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. The trade was a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.