Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,225 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

