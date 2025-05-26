Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,694. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 0.7%

AFRM stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

