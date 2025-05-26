Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,822,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,298 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 544,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 532,891 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 170,067 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.61.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

