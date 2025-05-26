Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $1,153,667. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

