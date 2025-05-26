Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 148,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 964,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

