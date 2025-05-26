Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.47 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

