Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of SPLV opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $75.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.