Best Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – May 23rd

NuScale Power, Exxon Mobil, Linde, Fluor, and BP are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution and fuel-cell application of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of hydrogen technologies as an alternative to fossil fuels in global decarbonization efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 28,470,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. 4,837,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,516,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $458.40. 485,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day moving average is $447.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,847. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

Recommended Stories