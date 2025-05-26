Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,282 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

