Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 6,500 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,666,000 after buying an additional 50,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RNST opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renasant

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.