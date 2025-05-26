Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $265,156.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,493.96. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This represents a 54.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

