Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 71,300 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

