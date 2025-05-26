Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

