Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 53,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

