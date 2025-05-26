Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of VCIC stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

