Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 94,500 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after buying an additional 478,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after buying an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $777,363. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $46.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.