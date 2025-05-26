Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $197.59 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.24.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $4,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,320 shares in the company, valued at $103,285,908. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $400,907.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,628,107.44. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,495 shares of company stock worth $9,500,531 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

