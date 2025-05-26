75,000 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,850. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,068 shares of company stock valued at $291,572 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

