Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 17,200 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of AZEK worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $19,436,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.29 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.